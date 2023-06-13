A special sneak peek of the 13 Bigg Boss OTT contestants this year was shared with fans by JioCinema, without fully revealing their identities

The 13 contestants of this year's Bigg Boss OTT have been revealed, albeit with a twist. Giving in to the audience’s demand, JioCinema revealed all 13 contestants of BB OTT 2 before the official launch. However, the video featuring the contestants did not reveal their names or faces. You could hear their voices as they spoke about their lives, giving hints as to who they may be, adding to the suspense.

Staying true to its theme of 'Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss', JioCinema revealed all thirteen contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 before the much-anticipated launch on 17th June – a first in Bigg Boss history. Breaking the norm, JioCinema treated fans to a sneak peek of this season's lineup, bringing them closer to the action and allowing them to decide who has won their hearts.

The platform dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house, unveiling their journey with alias names of ‘Astro Baby’, ‘Hero No 1’, ‘Insaan’, ‘One Piece’, ‘Womaniya, ‘Superstar’, ‘Theekhi Puri’, and ‘Heroine’, to name a few. Several names like Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia, actress Falaq Naazz are said to be part of this year's Bigg Boss OTT. The final names will be confirmed on the day of the launch.

Keeping janta as the asli boss, this season of Bigg Boss OTT promises to be never-seen-before with 24-hour live nonstop entertainment and multi-cam action.

Starting from June 17, 'Bigg Boss OTT' will see Salman as its host. A new promo was dropped by the makers featuring Salman Khan and rapper Raftaar. In the new promo, Salman and Raftaar are seen dropping hints about the upcoming season.

Commenting on being the host of Bigg Boss OTT, Salman said, "This season will be raw and unfiltered just like me, making it a perfect match like a Ram milayi jodi. I am sure it was never seen before in the history of unscripted reality where fans can see all sides without any layers. Dekhta ja India, is baar entertainment rukega nahi kyuki contestants ki itni lagegi, ki unko aapki kaafi madad lagegi. I can't wait to witness all the drama and excitement unfold."

With the tagline "Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi," this season introduces several firsts, empowering the audience with ultimate control over the game, allowing them to influence the game through unique situations and scenarios. Being live, viewers can interact with housemates, shaping outcomes related to weekly ration, spot eliminations, and task decisions.