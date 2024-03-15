Breaking News
Actor Robyn Bernard passes away
Actor Robyn Bernard passes away

Updated on: 15 March,2024 06:13 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI

Her final on-screen performance was in 2002's Voices From The High School where she took on the role of a psychologist

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Actor Robyn Bernard, best known for her role in 'General Hospital', has died. She was 64.


The Riverside County Sheriff's department confirmed her death on Wednesday and said they found Bernard in an open field behind a business. The cause of death has not been revealed yet, Variety reported.


She was born in Gladewater, Texas on May 26, 1959, and began her Hollywood career with her role in 1981's 'Diva'. She went on to appear in 1983's Whiz Kids and The Facts of Life in 1984 .


Bernard started on 'General Hospital' in September 1984. During her time on the drama series, which holds the record for the longest running American soap opera in production, she played feisty Terry Brock, aka Terry O'Connor. Her character would develop a drinking problem that crippled her music career. She exited the show in March 1990 when Terry landed a recording deal and left the town of Port Charles.

Her final on-screen performance was in 2002's Voices From The High School where she took on the role of a psychologist.

