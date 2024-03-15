Breaking News
BJP wants to win more than 400 LS seats to 'change' Constitution, claims Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra: Deer antlers of Rs 60 lakh seized in Palghar; two held
Maharashtra: 59 booked for obscenity after bar raid in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Lok Sabha polls: Mahayuti seat sharing talks will be over soon, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Looking good for Ryan
<< Back to Elections 2024

Looking good for Ryan

Updated on: 15 March,2024 05:18 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

Critics appreciate Gosling’s ode to stuntmen as The Fall Guy premières at film festival

Looking good for Ryan

Ryan Gosling

Listen to this article
Looking good for Ryan
x
00:00

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s action-comedy, The Fall Guy, was screened for film critics recently, and has been appreciated. While many termed the offering a “sexy and funny popcorn entertainer”, others called it a “stunt-filled delight”. The film, which premièred at the South by Southwest film festival, is based on Glen A Larson’s 1980s television series of the same name. Gosling playing Colt Seavers, a stuntman searching for a missing movie star he used to double for. Blunt plays his ex-girlfriend Jody, while Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the missing movie star in question. “After playing a Ken doll, now he embodies the ultimate action figure. This is the charisma-radiating side of Gosling audiences love, and though his character doesn’t have much depth, you could hardly wish for better casting,” wrote Variety of the film. 


Last year, both Gosling and Blunt had successful releases with their theatrical outings, Barbie and Oppenheimer, respectively. Directed by David Leitch, The Fall Guy is all set to release in cinemas on May 3.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ryan gosling emily blunt hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK