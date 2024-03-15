Critics appreciate Gosling’s ode to stuntmen as The Fall Guy premières at film festival

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s action-comedy, The Fall Guy, was screened for film critics recently, and has been appreciated. While many termed the offering a “sexy and funny popcorn entertainer”, others called it a “stunt-filled delight”. The film, which premièred at the South by Southwest film festival, is based on Glen A Larson’s 1980s television series of the same name. Gosling playing Colt Seavers, a stuntman searching for a missing movie star he used to double for. Blunt plays his ex-girlfriend Jody, while Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the missing movie star in question. “After playing a Ken doll, now he embodies the ultimate action figure. This is the charisma-radiating side of Gosling audiences love, and though his character doesn’t have much depth, you could hardly wish for better casting,” wrote Variety of the film.

Last year, both Gosling and Blunt had successful releases with their theatrical outings, Barbie and Oppenheimer, respectively. Directed by David Leitch, The Fall Guy is all set to release in cinemas on May 3.

