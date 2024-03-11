Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling performs 'I'm just Ken' with legendary guitarist Slash - watch video

A viral video shows Ryan stepping down the dais and making the film's director Greta Gerwig as well as co-star and lead actor Margot Robbie sing along.

Ryan Gosling (L) and British-US musician Slash Pic/AFP

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling performed ‘I'm Just Ken’ from his film ‘Barbie’ on stage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Dressed in a hot pink suit, Ryan exuded 'Kenergy' alongside legendary guitarist Slash. A viral video shows Ryan stepping down the dais and making the film's director Greta Gerwig as well as co-star and lead actor Margot Robbie sing along.

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera singing ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bY0LWOZrma — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

Ryan Gosling and the cast of "Barbie" perform "I'm Just Ken" at the #Oscars. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/00hd0Jw8cy — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

Ahead of his performance, the actor joined Emily Blunt on stage and brought the "Barbenheimer" rivalry to notice while presenting a special tribute to stunt performers, which also included a still from the Indian film 'RRR'. The two co-stars were both nominated for supporting actor Oscars this year.

"I'm just happy we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us." Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt joke on stage at the #Oscars. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/QAXcIeeZ9W — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

'Barbie' faced a clash at the box office with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', which received 13 nominations at the Oscars, the most for any movie this year.

Back in January when the nominations were announced, Ryan, although happy about the achievement, his thoughts were with Greta Gerwig, who failed to be nominated in the Best Director category, and Margot Robbie, who was left out of the Best Actress category.

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius," Gosling said in a statement to People magazine.

Gerwig and her husband, Noah Baumbach, were recognized in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The record-breaking film also received nominations in Costume Design and Production Design categories. Robbie, her husband Tom Ackerly, Robbie Brenner and David Hyman were nominated for Best Picture as producers. Apart from receiving two nominations for Best Original Song, America Ferrera also got nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category.

In the film, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, who leave the world of Barbieland on a quest for self-discovery in the real world. The cast also includes Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Will Ferrell.

