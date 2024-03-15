The British music festival is set to return to Somerset’s Worthy Farm on June 26, and will go on to June 30

The headliners for the 2024 edition of the Glastonbury music festival have been announced, and the names include Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA.

The British music festival is set to return to Somerset’s Worthy Farm on June 26, and will go on to June 30.

Lipa will make her Pyramid Stage debut as the festival’s headliner. A day later, the British rock band Coldplay will make their first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016. Little Simz is expected to make a return to Glastonbury to play the slot before Coldplay. Burna Boy and Janelle Monáe are also expected to perform.

