Breaking News
BJP wants to win more than 400 LS seats to 'change' Constitution, claims Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra: Deer antlers of Rs 60 lakh seized in Palghar; two held
Maharashtra: 59 booked for obscenity after bar raid in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Lok Sabha polls: Mahayuti seat sharing talks will be over soon, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Names attached to Glastonbury festival
<< Back to Elections 2024

Names attached to Glastonbury festival

Updated on: 15 March,2024 05:20 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

The British music festival is set to return to Somerset’s Worthy Farm on June 26, and will go on to June 30

Names attached to Glastonbury festival

Dua Lip; (right) Coldplay and SZA

Listen to this article
Names attached to Glastonbury festival
x
00:00

The headliners for the 2024 edition of the Glastonbury music festival have been announced, and the names include Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA.


The British music festival is set to return to Somerset’s Worthy Farm on June 26, and will go on to June 30.


Lipa will make her Pyramid Stage debut as the festival’s headliner. A day later, the British rock band Coldplay will make their first Pyramid Stage appearance since 2016. Little Simz  is expected to make a return to Glastonbury to play the slot before Coldplay. Burna Boy and Janelle Monáe are also expected to perform.  


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Dua Lipa chris martin coldplay hollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK