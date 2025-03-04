Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Adrien Brody breaks 80 year old record with longest Oscar acceptance speech

Updated on: 04 March,2025 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Adrien Brody set a new record at the Oscars by delivering the longest acceptance speech ever, surpassing the previous record held for over 80 years

Adrien Brody

Adrien Brody took home his second Oscar at the 97th Academy Awards. Brody was recognized for his outstanding performance as a Holocaust survivor in The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet. Adrien won big at the Academy Awards, but it was his winning speech that made a lot of headlines. Adrien set a new record at the Oscars by delivering the longest acceptance speech ever, surpassing the previous record held for over 80 years. Read on to know the duration of Adrien's speech.


Adrien Brody spoke for 5 minutes and 40 seconds, marking the record for the longest Oscars acceptance speech ever given. His speech at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles stole the show. As the Academy began to play music to signal the end of his time, Brody politely told them to "turn the music off." "I'm wrapping up, please turn the music off," Brody said, adding, "I've done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief."


Earlier, British actress Greer Garson set the record in 1943 with a five-minute and 30-second speech after winning Best Actress for Mrs. Miniver, according to Guinness World Records.


About Adrien Brody's win

Brody’s first Oscar came at the young age of 29 for his role in The Pianist. Brody won the Best Actor award at the Academy Awards, defeating strong competition from other nominees, including Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan.

As Brody walked on stage at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday (local time) to accept his trophy, he made an entrance by spitting out his chewing gum into his hand and throwing it to his partner, Georgina Chapman.

With his second Oscar win, Brody joins the A-list group of actors who have won the Best Actor award twice, including Spencer Tracy, Jack Nicholson, and Tom Hanks.

Sonu Sood congratulated Adrien Brody

Sonu Sood extended his congratulations to Hollywood star Adrien Brody after the actor won his second Oscar at the 97th Academy Awards. Taking to Instagram, Sonu Sood shared a throwback picture of himself posing with the Oscar-winning actor. Along with the picture, Sood added a caption that read, "Congratulations, my brother @adrienbrody, on your second Oscar. Many more on your way."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

The Brutalist depicts the struggles of Hungarian Jewish architect Laszlo and his wife, played by Brody and Felicity Jones, as they rebuild their lives in America after the Second World War.

