'Scarface' actor, Al Pacino, 83, is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Listen to this article Al Pacino, 82, and his 29-year-old girlfriend are expecting their first baby together x 00:00

'Scarface' actor, Al Pacino, 83, is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant. He sparked romance rumours with Alfallah, 29, back in April 2022 when the two were seen leaving the Felix Restaurant in Venice, California, together, reports 'E! News'.



Previously, Alfallah dated Mick Jagger for over a year until their 2018 breakup. She was later spotted with Clint Eastwood in 2019, but clarified to the Daily Mail that there was "no relationship" between her and Clint.



As for Pacino, he and his former girlfriend Meital Dohan called it quits in 2020. 'E! News' further states that Pacino's bundle of joy will join his three other children: He shares Julie Pacino, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant, as well as Anton Pacino, 22, and Olivia Pacino, 22, with ex Beverly D'Angelo.



The 'Godfather' star has maintained a close connection with his children, noting that he wanted to be different from his father, who left him and his mother when he was two years old.

Also Read: Al Pacino, Viggo Mortensen and John Travolta to lead JFK movie 'Assassination'

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's the missing link, so to speak," he told The New Yorker in 2014. "Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn't want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life."



And when he can't be a part of their life, Pacino said it was "upsetting to me and to them. And I get a lot from it". "It takes you out of yourself. When I do a movie, and I come back, I'm stunned for the first 20 minutes. These people are asking me to do things for them? Huh? I'm not being waited on? Wait a minute. Uh-oh, it's about them! That action satisfies. I like it", he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever