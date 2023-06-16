Al Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor have welcomed their first baby together. This is the fourth time the 83-year-old actor has become a father

Al Pacino (Pic/AFP) and Noor Alfallah (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Al Pacino, 83, and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, welcome baby boy; reveal his name x 00:00

Actor Al Pacino has become a father for the fourth time at the age of 83. He welcomed his first baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. According to reports in people.com, the couple has welcomed a baby boy.

Al Pacino is already a father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, and daughter Julie Marie with his ex-girlfriend, Jan Tarrant. Additionally, actress and model Camila Morrone refers to the star as her stepfather after he dated her mother, Lucila Solá, for a number of years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Al Pacino and 29-year-old Noor, who previously dated Sir Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, have been romantically linked since April 2022 when they were pictured having dinner together. They were spotted leaving a restaurant in California together and leaving in a car. According to reports, Noor is a graduate from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts. She has completed her master's degree in film and TV producing from the University of California Los Angeles. Reportedly, not only does Noor come from an extremely wealthy family, but she has also worked to obtain her own wealth.

The 'Scent of a Woman' actor had previously explained he "gets a lot" out of fatherhood and finds it "upsetting" not being involved in his children's lives. He told The New Yorker in 2014, "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

As per reports, after he was made aware of Noor's pregnancy he had demanded a pre-natal DNA test after refusing to believe he could 'impregnate anybody'. He had also believed the relationship with Noor was 'long over'.

Meanwhile, ahead of the arrival of the baby, Al Pacino was seen spending time with his ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo (71). As per 'Page Six', the 83-year-old actor "joined D'Angelo and their two children, 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, for a Sunday family outing at an escape room in Los Angeles." Despite their split in 2004, Pacino and D'Angelo have remained close friends. According to 'Daily Mail', the pair could not be "happier" about the pregnancy, while conceding that the news had come as a "surprise".

(with inputs from agencies)