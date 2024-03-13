Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Al Pacino explains why he didnt name all Best Picture Oscar nominees before revealing winner
<< Back to Elections 2024

Al Pacino explains why he didn’t name all Best Picture Oscar nominees before revealing winner

Updated on: 13 March,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Al Pacino, who didn’t name all the 10 nominees for Best Picture at the recently held 96th Academy Awards before announcing the winner, has issued a clarification detailing what led to the awkward moment on stage

Al Pacino explains why he didn’t name all Best Picture Oscar nominees before revealing winner

Al Pacino. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article
Al Pacino explains why he didn’t name all Best Picture Oscar nominees before revealing winner
x
00:00

Hollywood legend Al Pacino, who didn’t name all the 10 nominees for Best Picture at the recently held 96th Academy Awards before announcing the winner, has issued a clarification detailing what led to the awkward moment on stage.


He issued a statement amid questions surrounding his appearance during the 2024 Oscars ceremony, where he awkwardly presented the best picture category, reports ‘Variety’. The actor, who won an Academy Award for best actor in ‘Scent of a Woman’, simply opened the envelope and said, “And my eyes see ‘Oppenheimer’”, at the award ceremony.


“There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the best picture award,” Pacino said in a statement. “I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony. I was honoured to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented”.


He further mentioned, quoted by ‘Variety’, “I realise being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathise with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement”.

Oscars producer Molly McNearney also told Variety in an interview after the Oscars that “it was a creative decision” not to have Pacino list all 10 Best Picture nominees before announcing the winner.

The creative team was “very worried that the show was going to be long” and clips from all 10 Best Picture nominees had already played throughout the ceremony.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

al pacino Oscars 2024 Academy Awards hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK