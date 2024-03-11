Bizarre! Oscars 2024: Why John Cena appeared naked on stage

Interestingly, the on-stage act was reference to the Oscars in 1974 when a streaker came on to the stage behind presenter David Niven

American wrestler-turned-actor John Cena recreated a spoof of the Oscars in 1974 where a streaker appeared on stage. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Every year, the Oscars manages to have a viral moment that goes down in history as some of the most iconic moments from the awards shows. This year was no different as the 79th Academy Awards saw American wrestler-turned-actor John Cena run onto the stage naked to present the Best Costume Design award.

It happened after host Jimmy Kimmel asked the Oscars audience after remembering an infamous moment. "I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn't that be crazy?"

Kimmel was clearly hinting at something that was about to happen on stage. That's when a shirtless John Cena popped his head out from the corner of the stage.

Cena told Kimmel, "I changed my mind. I don't want to do the streaker bit. I just don't feel right about it. It's an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke."

However, Kimmel theatrically replied that it was supposed to be a joke, and that found him getting a hilarious response from Cena, who said, "The male body is not a joke".

Being supported by Kimmel, Cena went on to present the award with only the envelope with the winners's name covering his private parts, recreating a spoof of an earlier Oscars ceremony.

Interestingly, the on-stage act was reference to the Oscars in 1974 when a streaker came on to the stage behind presenter David Niven.

The streaker was Robert Opel, who was an American photographer and art gallery owner. While he apparently got entry as a journalist, he came onto the stage and flashed a peace sign while Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor.

Today, Opel, who was shot dead in 1979 by two armed robbers, is known as the 1974 Oscars streaker.



