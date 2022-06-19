Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 ICU hospitalisations up 187 per cent
Mumbai: Bus depots, railway stations to be charging hubs for all EVs in city
Check-up for Covid-19? Get full body check done, too: Experts
Mumbai: Rains missing, yet two injured in boulder fall, fire in city
Multiple people shot at including police officer in Washington DC
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Al Pacino wants to see Timothee Chalamet take over his role in Heat sequel

Al Pacino wants to see Timothee Chalamet take over his role in 'Heat' sequel

Updated on: 20 June,2022 09:22 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

When asked who could play Lt. Hanna in a potential film adaptation of the sequel, Pacino made one suggestion that was met with bursting applause

Al Pacino wants to see Timothee Chalamet take over his role in 'Heat' sequel

Al Pacino. File pic


After 27 years, the follow-up to 'Heat' is almost here as writer-director Michael Mann is releasing a continuation of the crime epic on August 9 in the form of a novel titled 'Heat 2'.

The book will trace the lives of master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) and obsessive detective Lt. Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) before and after the events of his 1995 film, reports 'Variety'.




When asked who could play Lt. Hanna in a potential film adaptation of the sequel, Pacino made one suggestion that was met with bursting applause.


Show full article

al pacino hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK