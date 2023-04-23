Alec Baldwin to star in Mike Hatton's 'Hollywood Heist'

The film also stars Nick Cannon, Mickey Rourke, Paul Sloan, Til Schweiger and Tara Reid in pivotal roles and was shot in Las Vegas and Majorca, Spain, and finished principal photography in Los Angeles last week

Alec Baldwin. Pic/AFP

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin is set to star in Mike Hatton's feature directorial debut film 'Hollywood Heist,' Deadline has learned.

The news came a day after the charges against the actor for the tragic on-set death of DP Halyna Hutchins were dropped.

The film also stars Nick Cannon, Mickey Rourke, Paul Sloan, Til Schweiger, and Tara Reid in pivotal roles and was shot in Las Vegas and Majorca, Spain, and finished principal photography in Los Angeles last week.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, 'Hollywood Heist' follows a Hollywood power agent (Cannon) trying to land an actor (Baldwin) by telling the story of his client, a movie producer (Hatton), along with a washed-up movie star pal (Sloan), as they race against time to save their latest production. This comes after the project's bank account is wiped clean by a thief, leading to an onslaught of negotiations with famous actors, drug lords and death.

Set in a 'meta' version of Hollywood, the story is inspired by true events.

Baldwin, Rourke, and Reid will be seen playing fictionalized versions of themselves. The film also features a fictional version of producer Asko Akopyan, played by Arman Nshanian, reported Deadline.

