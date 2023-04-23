Breaking News
BMC turns to guppies to fight mosquito menace
Have loan sharks in Nepal become active again?
Dadar doctor loses Rs 1.5 lakh to conmen
Mumbai’s water woes come to an end
Snakebite Assistant to help docs figure out venom management
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Alec Baldwin to star in Mike Hattons Hollywood Heist

Alec Baldwin to star in Mike Hatton's 'Hollywood Heist'

Updated on: 23 April,2023 03:35 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The film also stars Nick Cannon, Mickey Rourke, Paul Sloan, Til Schweiger and Tara Reid in pivotal roles and was shot in Las Vegas and Majorca, Spain, and finished principal photography in Los Angeles last week

Alec Baldwin to star in Mike Hatton's 'Hollywood Heist'

Alec Baldwin. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Alec Baldwin to star in Mike Hatton's 'Hollywood Heist'
x
00:00

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin is set to star in Mike Hatton's feature directorial debut film 'Hollywood Heist,' Deadline has learned.


The news came a day after the charges against the actor for the tragic on-set death of DP Halyna Hutchins were dropped.



The film also stars Nick Cannon, Mickey Rourke, Paul Sloan, Til Schweiger, and Tara Reid in pivotal roles and was shot in Las Vegas and Majorca, Spain, and finished principal photography in Los Angeles last week.


According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, 'Hollywood Heist' follows a Hollywood power agent (Cannon) trying to land an actor (Baldwin) by telling the story of his client, a movie producer (Hatton), along with a washed-up movie star pal (Sloan), as they race against time to save their latest production. This comes after the project's bank account is wiped clean by a thief, leading to an onslaught of negotiations with famous actors, drug lords and death.

Set in a 'meta' version of Hollywood, the story is inspired by true events.

Baldwin, Rourke, and Reid will be seen playing fictionalized versions of themselves. The film also features a fictional version of producer Asko Akopyan, played by Arman Nshanian, reported Deadline.

Also Read: Temporary relief for Alec in shooting case

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

alec baldwin hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK