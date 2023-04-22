Temporary relief for Alec in shooting case

Breaking News
22 April,2023
On social media, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker expressed gratitude towards his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and attorney Luke Nikas for providing him support during challenging times

Alec Baldwin with wife Hilaria

Alec Baldwin is counting his blessings after prosecutors in the Rust shooting case announced they were dropping all the charges against him. The actor-filmmaker, 64, took to social media to thank his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and attorney Luke Nikas for helping him get through the trying times.


“I owe everything I have to this woman,” he captioned a picture snuggled up to his wife, adding, “(and to you, Luke)”. The post came just hours after it was revealed that special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis were planning to dismiss his involuntary manslaughter charges without prejudice.  



Despite the good news, Morrissey reportedly said that the dismissal is “temporary pending further investigation” given the fact Alec’s co-defendant Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has yet to be cleared.


Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the movie set in October 2021 after a live round was accidentally fired from Alec’s gun, hitting her in the chest. Director Joel Souza was also shot and wounded, but no charges were filed in relation to his injuries.

Alec has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to the charges — which could’ve sent him to jail for 18 months — in February.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

