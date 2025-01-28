The season premiere will show Alec and Hilaria Baldwin celebrating their eldest son Rafael's ninth birthday and taking a summer trip to East Hampton

Alec Baldwin. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Alec Baldwin's reality series with his family gets premiere date; check out first look x 00:00

The premiere date for the much-awaited reality series 'The Baldwins', which will feature Alec Baldwin, and his wife Hilaria, has been announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series will revolve around the daily lives of the Baldwin family, showing the challenges and lighter moments of raising a large family in the public eye. It will also touch on the impact of the tragic 2021 shooting on the set of Rust, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The season premiere will show Alec and Hilaria celebrating their eldest son Rafael's ninth birthday and taking a summer trip to East Hampton. However, the episode will also look into the complexities the family faces as Alec navigates the aftermath of his legal battles related to the Rust incident.

In the first-look promo shared by TLC on Monday, Hilaria Baldwin reflects on the tragedy, saying, "A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget, and we're trying to parent through it." Alec Baldwin is also shown expressing his gratitude, saying, "I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you."

Check out the promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

Earlier this month, Alec Baldwin filed a civil rights lawsuit against Santa Fe officials, alleging wrongful prosecution for involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins' death, as per Variety. While the case was dismissed last year due to withheld evidence, Baldwin was officially cleared in December 2023.

The series is produced by Terminal B Television. According to Variety, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, in a joint statement said, "This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family. We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share."

The show is set to premiere on February 23, at 10 p.m. ET.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever