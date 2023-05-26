Ali Fazal drops pictures with Gerard Butler from the sets of 'Kandahar'; Richa Chadha makes an appearance

On the day of the release of Kandahar, Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from the sets of the film. In the pictures, the actor is seen posing with his co-star Gerard Butler and director Ric Roman Waugh

Ali Fazal with Ric Roman Waugh, Gerard Butler, Richa Chadha, and Vassilis Koukalani

Ali Fazal’s next Hollywood project, 'Kandahar', is one of the most looked forward to movies of the season. It is considered to be one of the biggest releases in Ali’s career. The movie is set to release on over 2000 screens in the USA.

On the day of the release of the film, Ali Fazal took to his Instagram feed to share his excitement for the film. He dropped some pictures from the sets of the film and thanked the team for making him a part of the film. In the pictures, he is seen posing with Gerard Butler and director Ric Roman Waugh. In one of the pictures, Richa Chadha is seen posing with Ali and 'Kandahar' actor Vassilis Koukalani.

Sharing the pictures, Ali wrote, "Behind some greatness is always a director orchestrating it all!! KANDAHAR HITS HARD TODAY!! North america. I cannot thank you both enough. Ric for bringing me on board this journey . And Mr Gerard Butler, for all things notorious on and off camera.. .. ( and much more )

and to the entire crew of Kandahar on sets and off sets.. you people are the real heroes. Will share more photos later. Go buy your tickets now".

Speaking of the film's massive release, Ali said, “Very excited with this development. A release that wide in the US alone is massive and being an action spy thriller, there is a wide audience for the film. A wide release coupled with a major weekend in the US, im hoping for this to be a banger. The film has all the elements to be a complete entertainer”.

Ali’s latest international project, Kandahar, which stars top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban, is set to be released on May 26 in the US and eventually will release across the globe .Ali has had many firsts in the west including being the first Indian actor to have a lead titular role in a Hollywood film with the 2017 movie Victoria and Abdul with the legendary Dame Judi Dench. The actor is now starring as one of the leads in the action caper film by the director, Ric Roman Waugh who has to his credit films including Angel Has Fallen and Greenland

