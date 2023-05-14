Ali Fazal: Excited with this development

Ali Fazal gears up for Kandahar, which opens in USA to 2000 screens

When Ali Fazal guest starred in the Hollywood tentapole film, Furious 7 in 2015, he had his eyes set on an international career. Eight years, and two prominent English-language outings later, the actor is gearing up for his next big action spy thriller, Kandahar. Fazal co-stars Hollywood A-lister Gerard Butler, who has also produced the film. Travis Fimmel, and Iranian-American actor Navid Negahban, known for 24 and Homeland, also feature in it.

The team’s first stop is the United States, where the film opens in 2000 screens later this month. Fazal says Kandahar has all the elements of a complete entertainer.

“I am very excited with this development. A release of this scale is massive, and being an action spy thriller, there is a wide audience for the film,” he says. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, of Felon and Snitch fame, Kandahar revolves around an undercover CIA agent (Butler), who is stuck in Afghanistan. Fazal has left for London to begin the promotions, following which the actor will head to Los Angeles in the second leg of the campaign.

The makers plan to release the film across the world, and are set to open it to Indian audiences in June. Post Kandahar, Fazal has Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya opposite Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi, later this year.

