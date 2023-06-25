Alia Bhatt feels like “she’s a cloud”; shares behind-the-scenes moments from ‘Heart of Stone’ launch at Tudum

The trailer of Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ was recently unveiled at the Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Alia took to Instagram a few hours ago to share a montage of from her Brazil Tudum diaries

Alia Bhatt at the 'Heart of Stone' trailer launch event at Tudum with co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamir Dornan, Pic/Instagram

The trailer of Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ was recently unveiled at the Netflix Tudum event in São Paulo, Brazil. She was accompanied by her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia took to Instagram a few hours ago to share a montage of from her Brazil Tudum diaries. The video opened with Alia getting ready for her hair and makeup in a fluffy white bathrobe where she chuckles and says, “I feel like I am on a cloud. Oh no wait, I feel like I AM a cloud.”

We get a few glimpses from inside the flight where Alia is presumably travelling to her destination. The video cuts to Alia dressed in a silky bubble gum blazer. After taking a few photographs, she cheers, “Let’s do this” and heads inside to meet Gal and Jamie, whom she hugs on arrival. The next shots are of Alia posing for more photographs in a chic black pantsuit. Styled simply in high ponytail and golden earrings, Alia looks ready to turn heads in Hollywood!

The video features the trio sharing conversations and laughter over several Netflix interviews and press conferences. As Alia eats desert during her hair and makeup, she tells the camera that she is on her way to attend the ‘main Netflix Tudum event.’

For the ‘main’ event as she called it, Alia was dressed in an elegant Herve Leger top and skirt in deep hues of emerald. At the red carpet, the actress and Jamie shared a fun moment where he mischievously interrupted her making a heart gesture at the camera. The video showed Alia, Gal and Jamie walking onto stage and interacting with the event’s fans and invitees in Brazil. From her short video recap, Alia seems to have stolen the stage at Tudum!

Heart of Stone is Alia’s debut Hollywood film where her character seems to be in a negative role. The trailer shows Alia’s Keya Dhawan go up against Gal’s Rachel Stone in a sleek action flick.

The actress spoke exclusively to Mid-Day about her film at the Tudum red carpet. “It was a very special film in the first place for me to be a part of. I shot it at a very exciting time when I was feeling like it was a nice time to break into another language, into Hollywood, as you call it. But I was having a lot of fun and met some amazing people while I was doing that,” she said.