Ridley Scott reflected on his remarkable five-decade career, from groundbreaking films like 'Alien' and 'Blade Runner' to the highly anticipated 'Gladiator II'

Ridley Scott. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'Alien' fame Ridley Scott reflects on his iconic career, says he will never stop directing x 00:00

At nearly 87 years old, Ridley Scott shows no signs of slowing down. In a candid interview, the legendary director reflected on his remarkable five-decade career, from groundbreaking films like 'Alien' and 'Blade Runner' to the highly anticipated 'Gladiator II', which has already sparked early buzz.

ADVERTISEMENT

And as for retirement? Scott has no interest in it. In fact, he plans to keep making movies "until I go."

From his early days in the industry to his ongoing work in historical epics and producing hit projects, Scott's longevity and work ethic have remained unmatched.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about his prodigious productivity despite his age, Scott responded without hesitation, "I wouldn't be doing it if directing felt like work. It's my passion, and therefore my pleasure."

He shared how his love for filmmaking fuels him, even through personal physical challenges, like knee issues from his overzealous tennis playing.

"I've damaged myself with too much tennis... but when we were doing 'Gladiator II', we were in 112-degree heat, and I had to be out there," he joked.

Scott's career began at 40, a late start compared to contemporaries like Spielberg, Lucas, and Coppola, who were all in their 20s when they began making waves.

But Scott, with only a showreel of his television commercials, quickly proved that age was no barrier to success.

From his directorial debut with 'The Duelists' (1977) to the iconic 'Alien' and 'Blade Runner', Scott has created a body of work that remains as influential today as it was when first released.

Of course, Scott is best known for his historical epics, and 'Gladiator II' is no exception.

"I know," Scott said with a sly smile when complimented on the sequel's success, adding, "You never count your chickens... but sometimes, you know," in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which is generating early Oscar buzz, follows the story of Lucius, a character introduced in the original 'Gladiator', played by Paul Mescal.

Scott, who has a knack for casting, revealed that Mescal's performance as Lucius surprised even him.

"This kid is interesting," he said after watching 'Normal People', adding, "He looks like Richard Harris. Suddenly, it came together."

'Gladiator II' is already shaping up to be a big hit, with Scott praising its potential for success, especially given its thematic and visual depth.

'Gladiator II' is an upcoming epic historical action film directed and co-produced by Ridley Scott. It is a sequel to Gladiator (2000), the film was written by David Scarpa. It stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington. Nielsen and Derek Jacobi reprise their roles from the first film.Gladiator II will be in theatres on November 22.

When asked about a possible longer cut by The Hollywood Reporter, Scott teased, "Maybe later, I'd rather get into 'Gladiator III'... I've already got an idea."

Scott's passion for filmmaking is legendary. He candidly expressed that he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

"When I go," he said, adding, "I'm 86 now, so I've still got a few to go," during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Scott's defiance against the idea of retirement was sparked by Quentin Tarantino's recent announcement that he plans to retire after his tenth film.

"I don't believe it," Scott said, adding, "Shut up and go make another movie."

Despite the challenges of his busy career, Scott maintains a sharp focus on what matters: his craft.

"It's my reward to be allowed to do what I do," he said, reflecting on his career's longevity and his personal satisfaction from continuing to create.

Throughout his storied career, Scott has faced ups and downs, including the loss of his brother, director Tony Scott, and occasional critical misfires.

But through it all, he has remained a force in the industry. Even without an Oscar win (despite being nominated for 'Gladiator'), Scott finds reward in his work and the legacy he's built.

"I've been knighted twice," he told The Hollywood Reporter, noting that his honours, including being made a Knight of the British Empire, have been a greater source of pride than any award.

"I miss my brother," Scott added.

Looking ahead, Scott has no intention of stopping. In addition to 'Gladiator II', he is also overseeing major TV projects, including 'Blade Runner 2099' and 'Alien: Earth'.

And if his plans for a Bee Gees biopic are any indication, Scott is always up for a new challenge as he said, "Nothing worse than a rock star trying to be an actor, but I like being on thin ice," Scott said of the upcoming biopic, a project, unlike anything he's done before.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, for Scott, it's all about continuing to explore and expand his creative horizons.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever