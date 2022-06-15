Amber Heard not axed from 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Amber Heard has not been fired from her role as Mera in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', contrary to a report that had gone viral saying that the actress had been axed, says 'Variety'.
A spokesperson for Heard said in a statement to Variety, "The rumour mill continues as it has from day one -- inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane."
Heard previously played the key role of Mera in the first 'Aquaman', a 2018 superhero film based on a DC Comics character of the same name, as well as appearing in 'Justice League' and the reconfigured 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'.
Amber Heard has given her first sit-down interview following the verdict against her in her latest legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, reports 'Variety'.
In an interview with Savannah Guthrie of the American television network NBC's 'Today' show, Heard said she understands why the Virginia jury reached their verdict in favour of Depp.
"I don't blame them," Heard told Guthrie, according to 'Variety'. "I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor." The news-based show is scheduled to go on air on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Referring to the extended negative social media coverage she faced, Heard said she believed her treatment had been unfair. A clip from the interview was carried on Monday on the Twitter handle of the 'Today' show.
"I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my home, in my marriage, behind closed doors," Heard said. "I don't presume the average person should know those things. And so I don't take it personally."
Heard continued: "But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."
Also Read: Amber Heard's lawyer says actress can't pay USD 10 million in damages to Johnny Depp