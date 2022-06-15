Breaking News
Amber Heard not axed from 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Updated on: 15 June,2022 12:18 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
mid-day online correspondent |

A spokesperson for Heard said in a statement to Variety, "The rumour mill continues as it has from day one -- inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane"

Amber Heard not axed from 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Amber Heard. Pic/AFP


Amber Heard has not been fired from her role as Mera in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', contrary to a report that had gone viral saying that the actress had been axed, says 'Variety'.

A spokesperson for Heard said in a statement to Variety, "The rumour mill continues as it has from day one -- inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane."




Heard previously played the key role of Mera in the first 'Aquaman', a 2018 superhero film based on a DC Comics character of the same name, as well as appearing in 'Justice League' and the reconfigured 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'.


