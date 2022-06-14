Breaking News
Amber Heard on her verdict against Johnny Depp: My trial wasn't fair

Updated on: 14 June,2022 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Referring to the extended negative social media coverage she faced, Heard said she believed her treatment had been unfair

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Amber Heard


Amber Heard has given her first sit-down interview following the verdict against her in her latest legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, reports 'Variety'.

In an interview with Savannah Guthrie of the American television network NBC's 'Today' show, Heard said she understands why the Virginia jury reached their verdict in favour of Depp.




"I don't blame them," Heard told Guthrie, according to 'Variety'. "I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor." The news-based show is scheduled to go on air on Tuesday and Wednesday.


