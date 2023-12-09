Amid divorce with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner was seen sharing a passionate kiss with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. This is not their first public appearance together

Sophie Turner. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Amid divorce with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner confirms new relationship with British artistocrat Peregrine Pearson x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Sophie Turner was spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson on the streets Peregrine Pearson is a British aristocrat belonging to a family deep-rooted in wealth Sophie is currently navigating divorce proceedings with Joe Jonas

GoT star Sophie Turner is currently navigating an ongoing divorce settlement with singer Joe Jonas. Amid this, Turner has confirmed her relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The couple was recently spotted together publicly and indulging in some public displays of affection.

On Thursday evening, Sophie was seen sharing a passionate kiss with Peregrine, also known as Perry. Perry, himself, recently went through a breakup with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark. He is a 29-year-old media empire heir with a family net worth exceeding 224 million euros. He is the eldest son and heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray. Despite the aristocratic backdrop, Peregrine is making his mark, actively involved in managing the Cowdray Park Polo Club estate, a prestigious polo hub hosting over 450 matches annually.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like Sophie and Perry have found solace in each other after their respective breakups. The two seem to be happy and content in each other's company. Their latest public appearance suggests a budding romance as they exchanged hugs and kisses during a stroll in the city.

Sophie Turner was pictured sharing a passionate kiss with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in Paris. pic.twitter.com/VYPT2ifMdO — 21 (@21metgala) November 2, 2023

For their evening walk, Sophie was seen in a cosy grey hoodie with a black coat and green beanie. At the same time, Peregrine looked stylish in a fur-trimmed hooded coat, woolly scarf, and hat.

Last October, Sophie and Perry were seen sharing a kiss during the Rugby World Cup in France. While it did give rise to speculations, this recent public appearance has only confirmed their relationship and intent to take it forward.

Meanwhile, Joe and Sophie announced their separation a month before she was seen with Peregrine for the first time. The two have now reached a temporary custody agreement for their two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

Sophie, known to play the role of Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones, confirmed her relationship with Joe on January 1, 2017, on Instagram. Sophie and Joe exchanged rings in October 2017. Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "I said yes." In May 2019, Sophie and Joe got married in a highly private ceremony in Vegas at A Little White Wedding Chapel. They became parents to Willa in July 2020. Sophie confirmed her second pregnancy at the MET Gala 2022 with Joe. She flaunted her baby bump in a black outfit. Sophie and Joe welcomed their second child in July 2022. They announced their separation in September this year.