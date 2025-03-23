Breaking News
Amid legal battle Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to skip Met Gala 2025

Updated on: 23 March,2025 03:24 PM IST  |  Washington
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, will not be attending the 2025 Met Gala

Blake Lively with husband Ryan Reynolds. Pic/AFP

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, will not be attending the 2025 Met Gala, a source close to the couple has confirmed to People magazine.


This news comes as a surprise to fans, especially since the couple has been a regular fixture at the annual fashion event in recent years.


The last time Lively and Reynolds walked the Met Gala red carpet was in 2022, when they served as co-chairs alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.


That year, Lively stunned in a custom Atelier Versace gown, featuring a reversible train that she famously flipped halfway up the iconic museum steps.

According to People magazine, the 2025 Met Gala, scheduled for May 5, will celebrate the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' inspired by Monica L. Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

The exhibit will feature a range of garments, paintings, photographs, and more, exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism.

Lively and Reynolds' decision to skip the 2025 Met Gala comes amid their ongoing legal battle surrounding Lively's movie, 'It Ends with Us'.

In December, Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against director and costar Justin Baldoni and his co-producers, which was followed by Baldoni's USD 400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and their team.

