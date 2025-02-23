The magazine cover depicts Justin Baldoni holding a copy of It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover, while Blake Lively is shown chasing him with a phone tangled in a slingshot

Blake Lively Pic/AFP

Amid the ongoing legal battle between It Ends With Us actors Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, a reputed magazine invited the wrath of the Gossip Girl star for its ‘sexist’ portrayal of the two actors being at war. The Hollywood Reporter unveiled its new cover for the latest issue on Instagram and wrote, “An exclusive look behind the battle lines of the It Ends With Us uncivil war.”

Blake Lively hits back at ‘sexist’ magazine cover

The magazine cover depicts Baldoni holding a copy of It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover, while Lively is shown chasing him with a phone tangled in a slingshot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter)

A representative for Blake shared a statement with Daily Mail, which read "The Hollywood Reporter should be ashamed of itself. The framing in this picture is outrageously insulting as it plays into every sexist trope about women who dare file a workplace complaint, turning them into the aggressor, and suggesting they deserve the retaliation that comes their way.”

"In addition, the story is extremely offensive as it incredibly seems to explain away documented examples of sexual harassment and retaliation by calling them 'cultural misunderstandings’,” it added.

Blake and Justin's legal battle

Blake and Justin have locked horns after she filed a case of sexual harassment. In response, Justin has denied all allegations. Through his legal team, he has filed a USD 400 million lawsuit against Blake and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

Baldoni and Lively could be headed for a trial on March 9, 2026.

Blake Lively's lawsuit alleges that she and other cast and crew members of 'It Ends With Us' experienced "invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional, and sexually inappropriate behaviour" from Baldoni on set. She further accuses him of retaliating against her by working with a crisis PR team to harm her reputation.

Meanwhile, Baldoni's legal team released the slow dance scene between Lively's Lily Bloom character and Baldoni's Ryle Kincaid from the film showing "both actors are behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism."

Blake has also asked for "additional protections" in her ongoing legal battle with Justin.

Justin's team shared in a statement, "We do not condone dangerous rhetoric targeted toward anyone no matter the situation," and said they, too, have faced threats during the legal dispute.