Dress code for Met Gala 2025 revealed; here’s all you need to know

Met Gala 2025 co-chairs Pharrell Williams (L) and Lewis Hamilton (R) pose with Anna Wintour at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute during a press conference on October 9, 2024 to announce the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” (Pic: AFP)

When one talks about fashion and the global events that define or shape fashion, Met Gala often finds a mention at the top of the list.

The marquee event, which brings together renowned names from the world of films, music, fashion, and more, will be held in May, but the anticipation is already building.

On Tuesday, Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and Vogue officially unveiled this year's dress code “Tailored For You”, which focuses on menswear.

The 2025 edition of Met Gala is dedicated to the exhibition "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", which is also the theme of the event. The exhibition presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style from the 18th century to the present through an exploration of the concept of dandyism, according to The Met’s post on Instagram.

The museum took to Instagram to announce the dress code. “Each year, the dress code takes inspiration from the exhibition topic to encourage a creative inspiration and celebration of the themes explored in the show. The dress code of 2025 Met Gala is a nod to the exhibition’s focus on menswear and tailoring that can be broadly interpreted – from suiting to specific silhouettes, fabrics and accessories,” they said in the video.



The Met Gala, which has been chaired by Anna Wintour since 1995, is set to return to The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5.



LeBron James will serve as honorary co-chair while Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and Lewis Hamilton are also slated to be co-chairs of the event. Wintour, who is largely seen as the mastermind behind the fashion world's biggest event, will return as co-chair as well.

