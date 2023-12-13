Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Andre Braugher Captain Holt of Brooklyn Nine Nine dies at age 61

Updated on: 13 December,2023 08:40 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
mid-day online correspondent |

Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series 'Homicide: Life on the Street' and 'Brooklyn 99', died Monday at age 61. Braugher's publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed his death to the trade publication Variety

Andre Braugher

Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series 'Homicide: Life on the Street' and 'Brooklyn 99', died Monday at age 61.
Braugher's publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed his death to the trade publication Variety.


About Andre Braugher


The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role in 1989's 'Glory', starring alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, who won an Oscar for the film about an all-Black army regiment during the Civil War. Despite the part, he told The Associated Press in 2019 that he struggled to find work in Hollywood, where roles for African-American actors were "few and far between. Period."


But he would establish himself with the role of Det. Frank Pembleton, which he would play for seven seasons in 'Homicide: Life on the Street,' a gritty police drama on NBC based on a book by David Simon, who would go on to create 'The Wire.'

Years later, he would play a very different kind of cop on a very different kind of show, shifting to comedy as Capt. Ray Holt on the Andy Samberg-starring Fox series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It would run for eight seasons, from 2013 to 2021. Braugher won two career Emmys out of 11 nominations.

Andre Braugher was most loved for his role as the strict Captain Raymond Holt on the police procedural comedy show 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'. The show starred Andy Samberg in a pivotal role as 'Detective Jake Peralta. His character's stoic personality and deep sense of right and wrong made him an instant favourite of the show.

Netizens have already flooded 'X' with tributes to the actor:

He was married for more than 30 years to his 'Homicide' co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons. His death was first reported by Deadline. 

(With inputs from AP)

