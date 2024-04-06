Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt’s physical abuse started before 2016 plane incident

Angelina Jolie is claiming that her former husband Brad Pitt’s physical abuse toward her “started well before” the 2016 plane incident

Brad Pitt with Angelina Jolie. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is claiming that her former husband Brad Pitt’s physical abuse toward her “started well before” the 2016 plane incident that led her to file for divorce.

Jolie’s legal team made the claims, as per documents procured by Page Six, that in an attempt to release communications which would prove that Pitt refused to allow his ex-wife to sell her portion of their Chateau Miraval French winery unless she signed an “onerous” and “expansive” NDA.

“While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him,” the document reads.

According to the filing, in the NDA, Pitt reportedly asked Jolie to cover his “personal misconduct, whether related to Miraval or not.” This was in an attempt to prevent her from speaking about his alleged abuse. Her lawyers also claimed that Pitt wanted her to “contractually bind herself” to silence after he discovered in 2021 that she submitted a sealed filing, consisting of “emails, summaries of the family’s expected testimony and other evidence” to help settle their child custody dispute.

At the time, Pitt agreed to purchase Jolie’s shares of the French winery but backed out as he feared his ex’s sealed documents “could eventually become public,” the documents continue. “Pitt refused to purchase Jolie’s interest when she would not be silenced by his NDA,” Jolie’s attorney Paul Murphy said in a statement.

Aside from their vineyard, Jolie and Pitt are also fighting over the custody of their children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

