Anil Kapoor. Pic/AFP

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer popular Disney+ Hotstar series, 'The Night Manager', has been nominated for the Best Drama Series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards bringing global recognition to the Indian adaptation of the British series of the same name.

The crime thriller is set to compete against top international dramas, including 'Les Gouttes de Dieu' from France, 'The Newsreader - Season 2' from Australia, and 'Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Season 2' from Argentina.

In a statement shared by his PR team, Anil Kapoor, thrilled by the nomination, said, "It's just been brought to my attention that our Indian adaption of the night manager has been nominated for an international Emmy. I remember when the offer came in I was conflicted."

"It offered me the opportunity to play a character so complex , but also on the other hand the huge responsibility of trying to add a newness and an authenticity to a part that had been played so masterfully by Hugh Laurie. This validation from the emmys in addition to the tremendous love that we have received from fans worldwide is a worthy reminder that hard work always pays.. I am ecstatic and hungrier then ever before for what's to come," Kapoor added.

The Indian version of 'The Night Manager', which is directed by Sandeep Modi also features Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.

The nominations for the 2024 International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday, with 56 contenders from 21 countries competing across 14 categories, as announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Indian comedian Vir Das, who won an award last year for his stand-up special 'Landing,' will host the International Emmys in New York on November 25.

