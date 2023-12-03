Breaking News
Anne Hathaway says she and her husband Adam Shulman "make each other better"

Updated on: 03 December,2023 10:03 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

"And so I think it's just that thing about I don't expect him (Shulman) to complete me and he doesn't expect me to complete him," Hathaway (41) said

Anne Hathaway. Pic/AFP

Actor Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman have been married for 11 years and have been together for 15 years. On Friday's episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Hathaway said "we keep growing together," reported People.


When asked what she thinks "keeps [them] speaking about each other in this way that's so admiring and loving," she said, "I think it's a little bit luck of the draw, but we're just lucky that we keep growing together."


"And so I think it's just that thing about I don't expect him (Shulman) to complete me and he doesn't expect me to complete him," Hathaway (41) said.


"I'm my own person he's his own person and we choose to be together because we believe we make each other better and this union is something we both want to participate in," she explained.

Drew Barrymore, the show's host, also joked about the "conspiracy theory" that actor and jewellery designer Shulman, 42, is William Shakespeare reborn, considering that the late Shakespeare's wife was also named Anne Hathaway.

"It's weird, right? It would be great if it's true, but if not, still kinda great," Hathaway said.

According to People, Hathaway and Shulman got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in September 2012 in Big Sur, California. They went on to welcome two sons: Jonathan, 7, and Jack, who was born in late 2019.

In October, the 'She Came to Me' actress revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that she spent her 11th anniversary with Shulman indoors, thanks to the heavy rains in New York City at the time. Despite the wet weather, she said they were still able to make the best of it with a cosy night in while watching a popular ABC show.

"We just kind of, like, re-pajamaed," Hathaway recalled, noting that they ended up just cuddling and watching TV after getting "rained out" of their initial plans, reported People.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

