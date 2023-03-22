Anne Hathaway to play pop star in David Lowery's 'Mother Mary'

According to Deadline, the A24 production will follow a fictional musician's relationship with an iconic fashion designer, played by Michaela Coel

Anne Hathaway. Pic/AFP

Anne Hathaway is ready to display her musical talents again.

The Oscar winner will channel her inner pop star in the upcoming David Lowery-directed movie 'Mother Mary'.

According to Deadline, the A24 production will follow a fictional musician's relationship with an iconic fashion designer, played by Michaela Coel, reported People, a US-based media company.

Described as an "epic pop melodrama," the film is also set to feature songs created by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX, along with an original score composed by Daniel Hart.

Ecstatic about the project, Charli XCX shared a photo alongside Antonoff, on Instagram shortly after the announcement and wrote, "jack bout to get mothered."

'Mother Mary' marks the third collaboration between Lowery and A24 after 2017's 'A Ghost Story' and 2021's 'The Green Knight'. He also directed the 2016 Disney film 'Pete's Dragon' and the upcoming 'Peter Pan & Wendy'.

The announcement follows a string of successes for A24 after the release of last year's 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. The film, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, became the studio's first movie to make over USD100 million at the box office, and it won seven Oscars, including Best Picture.

Hathaway sang during her Oscar-winning performance in the 2012 film 'Les Miserables'. She also recently showed off her vocals while on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' in March 2022.

