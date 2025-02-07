In an interaction with People Magazine, Anthony Mackie who is set to star in the new Marvel movie 'Captain America: Brave New World' opened up on the friendly bond between his co-stars of Avengers

Anthony Mackie. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'We still have our chat': Anthony Mackie opens up on friendly bond between 'Avengers' star cast x 00:00

Anthony Mackie revealed that the star cast of 'Avengers' which may have not been seen together after the release 'Avengers: Endgame' shares a friendly bond over text messages in groups, reported People Magazine.

In an interaction with People Magazine, Anthony Mackie who is set to star in the new Marvel movie 'Captain America: Brave New World' opened up on the friendly bond between his co-stars of Avengers.

"We still have our chat. We still go back, and forth, and make fun of each other. We're an active, lively bunch, I'll just put it that way." said Anthony as quoted by People.

Stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which launched with the 2008 movie Iron Man, include Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner, among others.

Anthony also revealed the name of the 'Avengers' star who sends the smartest memes and GIFs in the text group.

"I will say who sends the smartest ones. It's a toss-up between Ruffalo and Cheadle. The two of them are probably the smartest, like beyond smart. They're so smart that they make you smart when you talk to them." Said Anthony as quoted by People.

Mackie first joined the MCU with 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Sam Wilson. He played the role of a former Air Force rescue squadron member and one of the Avengers known as Falcon.

The former Captain America, Steve Rogers (Evans), passed Cap's shield to Wilson at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

This is not the first time that the topic of chat messages between the 'Avengers' family has come out in the open.

As per People, last year Scarlett Johansson who played the role of Black Widow in 'Avengers' told The New York Times that she wants their messages to remain private.

"The Avengers, we're like a family. We've been through an incredible experience over a decade plus of time. It was life-changing for all of us. If you text the chain, you can guarantee that within a few minutes, most people will respond, which is great. Hopefully, nobody will ever read it. Everything goes on in there. I mean, really. If somebody's gotten terrible reviews, that could be something that comes up," said Scarlett.

Meanwhile, 'Captain America: Brave New World' marks Mackie's first film as the titular superhero.

The movie costars Harrison Ford as U.S. president Thaddeus Ross (aka Red Hulk), taking over for the late William Hurt, and Liv Tyler, reprising her role as scientist Betty Ross from 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

