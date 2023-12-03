Arnold Schwarzenegger meets Israeli survivors of Hamas attack

He met with family members of Israeli hostages who are still being held by Hamas in Gaza presenting them with bronze eagle statues

Arnold Schwarzenegger. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke out against Hamas attack on Israel and met with the survivors and their families.

The former governor of California got emotional as he condemned the October 7 attacks, saying it's unlike anything he's ever seen and offering his support for Israel, reports tmz.com.

He met with family members of Israeli hostages who are still being held by Hamas in Gaza presenting them with bronze eagle statues.

After the meeting, Schwarzenegger said he's looking to spread peace because it's more powerful than hate and anger.

A 14-year-old Ella Shani was among the survivors traveling from Israel to Santa Monica to meet Schwarzenegger. She recounted how her father was killed on October 7 by Hamas at Kibbutz Beeri, and how her 16-year-old cousin Amit Shani was kidnapped.

Ella says her cousin was hiding in a safe room in his home when Hamas set the place on fire and broke down the door.

She says Amit and two other Israeli men from a neighboring house were ordered into a car, kidnapped and taken to Gaza.

As Ella spoke for about 30 minutes, Schwarzenegger teared up and they hugged in the end. He also showed her some of his cool movie memorabilia, like a robot head from 'Terminator.'

The meeting was organised by the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, Schwarzenegger has partnered with the museum for years.

