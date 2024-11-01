'Avengers assemble for Democracy': Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and others campaign for Kamala Harris ahead of US Presidential election

Avengers for Democracy

Listen to this article 'Avengers assemble': Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and others campaign for Kamala Harris ahead of US Presidential election x 00:00

The US Presidential election is closing in and celebrities are doing their best to spread awareness and encourage the citizens to step out and vote. The two candidates this time are - Republican Donald Trump who is also a former President and Democrat Kamala Harris who is currently the Vice President of the country. Harris recently got support from some of the biggest names in Hollywood- the cast of Marvel's Avengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avengers stars endorse Kamala Harris

In a surprise video, actor Mark Ruffalo who actively comments on politics and environmental matters dropped a video of him talking to his Avengers co-stars on a video call. The video featured Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Paul Bettany (Vision), Danai Gurira (0koye), and Don Cheadle (War Machine), trying to come up with a slogan to support Kamala Harris.

The cast came up with different catchphrases. "Kamala Forever," says Danai Gurira a fun wordplay on the famous Black Panther chant 'Wakanda Forever'. Eventually, they settle on "I’m Kamala Harris, and I’m down with democracy."

Sharing the video, Ruffalo wrote, "We're back. Let's #AssembleForDemocracy. In the #ElectionEndgame, every vote counts 🗳️ #VoteBlue! Vote @KamalaHarris

@Tim_Walz

He added, "Don’t sit this one out. It’s the one where we will lose big: Project 2025, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and as of today, life saving vaccines. This shit is real and it’s going to come for you. Take 3 friends and know, no matter what you are a hero. Always give it all."

Scarlett Johansson on BTS of making the video

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the making of the video, Johansson, who played Black Widow in the Marvel films, said, “It just immediately turned into people trying to one-up each other with one-liners,” and joked that Downey Jr and Ruffalo were “bickering like two old ladies. And, of course, I’m the person that’s just trying to organise everybody. It’s very similar to what our dynamic is in the films. It was wonderful to feel everybody assemble around it, and hopefully it will engage our fans in the process of voting.”Johansson initiated the project, reaching out to her fellow MCU alumni via their group chat and reminding them: “We’ve got a lot of powerful people on this thread, and it would be great to unite … in hopefully creating a bit of a viral moment for Kamala.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jennifer Aniston bat for Kamala Haarris

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the iconic actor and former governor of California, has publicly endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President nominee Tim Walz for the upcoming presidential election.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Schwarzenegger shared his thoughts on the current political landscape, revealing his frustrations and hopes for the future.

"I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz," he stated.

Schwarzenegger highlighted his concerns regarding the political climate, particularly criticizing Donald Trump's refusal to accept the 2020 election results. He described such behaviour as "un-American" and expressed his frustration at the portrayal of America as a "trash can for the world."

Jennifer Aniston let her fans know she voted through an Instagram post, where she showed her support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. She shared that she backs these leaders because they stand for issues and causes that are important to her too.

Jennifer Aniston shared that her support is rooted in values like better healthcare, inclusivity, reproductive rights, fair opportunities, prioritizing education, and a balanced economy. She added that her choice reflects a desire for more sensible and compassionate leaders. In encouraging her followers to vote, Aniston, like other stars, emphasized that everyone’s voice counts, no matter where they are. The Murder Mystery star joins celebs like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Eminem in backing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.