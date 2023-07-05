Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas said to join the Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission : Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One' trailer race

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Listen to this article B-Town's major tug of war for 'Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One' x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas among others said to join the Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission : Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One' trailer race to have their upcoming film trailers attached to the film.

Looks like Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and his next action extravaganza Mission : Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is all set to prove why they're considered box office blockbusters despite the odds! After the roaring response received by the trailer and the various behind the scenes videos of Mission : Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, audiences are waiting for the big release on July 12 with insane anticipation.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it's not just audiences but Indian industry bigwigs who are excited not just to watch the film but also attach trailers of their forthcoming projects to the release of the Tom Cruise blockbuster franchise. After Shah Rukh Khan, looks like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar among others seem to have their eyes on Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. Sources claim that after the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' claimed it's lionshare attaching their trailer to 'Mission : Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One,' 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' 'Salaar,' 'OMG2' among a few other big Indian films are now in the race to have their film trailers attached to the 'Mission : Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One' as well.

"Mission : Impossible is one of the largest and most successful single hero franchises in the world. It has a universe and audience base of it's own that stands tall against any and all odds. After Tom's last box office hoorah with Top Gun : Maverick, Mission : Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is expected to be way bigger!" says a trade insider when asked about what he thinks the fate of the Tom Cruise starrer will be after it releases.

"Being one of the biggest international releases for 2023, having actors and films from India set their eyes on it in such a big way is certainly not unusual. Tom Cruise and Mission : Impossible as a franchise are ofcourse also viewed as extremely lucrative associations to bet on as per Indian makers and major Indian stars. 'Jawan's' makers and SRK took the plunge early on and ensured their top spot with their trailer. And now with the unparalleled buzz around the film all over the country, stars like Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Ranveer Singh are also pushing to ensure their space in the 'Mission : Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer line up", says the trade insider signing off.

While there is no official confirmation from any of the players, the fact that 'Mission : Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One' and Tom Cruise are box office sure shots can't be denied, neither can it's appeal as a phenomenal marketing opportunity. Let's wait and watch the magic unfold pan India and the world over on July 12, 2023.