Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > BAFTA 2025 Payal Kapdias All We Imagine As Lightloses to Emilia Perez again

BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapdia's 'All We Imagine As Light'loses to 'Emilia Perez' again

Updated on: 17 February,2025 07:52 AM IST  |  London
ANI |

Top

All We Imagine As Light, which was nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language category, lost to France's Emilia Perez. Earlier this month, the film lost at Golden Globes to the same Spanish film

BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapdia's 'All We Imagine As Light'loses to 'Emilia Perez' again

Payal Kapadia. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapdia's 'All We Imagine As Light'loses to 'Emilia Perez' again
x
00:00

Director Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' failed to fetch an award at the 78th edition of BAFTA.


All We Imagine As Light, which was nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language category, lost to France's Emilia Perez.


This was the third major upset for Kapadia and India, as the film also did not win any awards at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this year.


Despite the loss, 'All We Imagine As Light' has garnered significant recognition, making waves in the international film industry. It became the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam and tells the poignant tale of a troubled nurse and her young roommate confronting their desires during a trip to a beach town.

BAFTA Awards were streamed in India on Lionsgate Play.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Payal Kapadia All We Imagine As Light BAFTA 2025 hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK