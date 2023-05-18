Basic Instinct sex scenes 'overwhelmed' audience at Cannes, says Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas uttered that the sex scenes in 'Basic Instinct' scandalized Cannes and he felt a bit overwhelmed with the matter

Michael Douglas at Cannes Film Festival 2023

According to Michael Douglas, the star of the 1992 film 'Basic Instinct,' directed by Paul Verhoeven, it may not appear as scandalous as it did during its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Douglas stated that the movie was viewed as either genre-defining or high camp, depending on who you ask, and was considered 'unique,' even for France.

“Seeing a lot of those sex scenes on the Grand Palais’ huge screen, it was a little overwhelming for a lot of people. We had a very quiet dinner afterwards, everyone was sort of digesting it,” he remembered (the cast included Sharon Stone and Jeanne Tripplehorn).

The movie 'Basic Instinct' revolves around a tired detective who investigates a prosperous author of crime novels. The film was initially categorised as NC-17 but got reclassified to R following influence from the studio. A notable moment in the film occurs when the author exposes herself to the detectives during a police interrogation, a scene still commemorated and mocked in present-day cinema.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Douglas will receive the Honorary Palme d'Or for his outstanding cinematic contributions. Stone's efforts aside, Douglas reminisced about previous controversies at Cannes, citing 'Behind the Candelabra,' an HBO original that was released in French theatres to qualify for entry.

“There was a little controversy over [that] because it was made for cable TV and it was released as a feature film here in France,” Douglas recalled.

In a nod to the festival’s notorious aversion to emerging tech, he said: “The reality is now, in streaming, they are making movies. If you are fortunate enough, you can contractually get them to require the movie to play in a theater for one week. You cannot underestimate streaming.”

The actor has presented several notable films in Cannes throughout his career, including 'The China Syndrome', which he co-starred in alongside Jane Fonda, Joel Schumacher's 'Falling Down' and his award-winning project 'Behind the Candelabra,' in addition to 'Basic Instinct.'

Douglas, who is the son of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, has won two Academy Awards. The first, as a producer for 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest,' which won Best Picture in 1976. The second, for his outstanding performance in 'Wall Street,' which is widely regarded as his defining role. Together with Catherine Zeta-Jones, who won an Oscar herself, he is attending the Cannes Film Festival.

