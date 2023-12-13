Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Benedict Cumberbatch taught Tom Holland how to cry

Benedict Cumberbatch taught Tom Holland how to cry

Updated on: 13 December,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

The 27-year-old actor found himself filled with "worry" whenever he had to show emotion on screen because he found it so difficult

Benedict Cumberbatch taught Tom Holland how to cry

Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch. Pics/AFP

Actor Tom Holland revealed he couldn’t cry on set and hence took some help from the English actor Benedict Cumberbatch.


The 27-year-old actor found himself filled with "worry" whenever he had to show emotion on screen because he found it so difficult.


Speaking at a recent SAG-AFTRA Foundation event to promote his latest series ‘The Crowded Room’, Tom said: “Benedict Cumberbatch is someone that I asked for advice a lot about acting. I went through a phase where I was really really struggling to cry, in my personal life also."


“It was really affecting me on set because I would really just worry about crying scenes and worry and worry and worry and I would worry so much that I would almost like worry myself out of tears,” he said.

Holland shared how Cumberbatch had taught him to overcome his fear of crying whilst they worked on 2017 thriller ‘The Current War’ - and now he loves such scenes, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “The technique that he told me was this kind of thing that he's able to do with his diaphragm which is almost like laughing. I'm probably giving away his secrets here.

“He would do this thing where he would kind of simulate laughing and he would breathe really really quickly and that would sort of, I guess bring the emotion to the surface and then he could just take it and ride the wave from there."

He later loved crying scenes, said the actor.

"I'd started doing that and I love crying scenes now. I love it, I feel really confident. It's something I really feel like I have in my wheelhouse. I don't have to draw on past experiences or personal matters anymore, which is really important, especially for a show like this," he said.

