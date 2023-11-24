Breaking News
No music to the ears

Updated on: 24 November,2023 02:27 AM IST  |  Washington
Bevy of musicians, including Diddy, battling sexual harassment lawsuits

No music to the ears

As a New York law that suspends time constraints on claims involving alleged sex offenses is about to expire, a spate of lawsuits against musicians have been filed. This month alone, lawsuits were filed against Sean Diddy Combs, music mogul LA Reid and ex-Grammys CEO Neil Portnow.  


All three of those cases were filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which opened a one-year look-back period during which civil claims that would have otherwise been barred by the statute of limitations could be filed, as per reports in Hollywood Reporter.


A similar situation was seen in 2022 in California, when a large number of cases were filed before the end of a three-year window that allowed child sexual assault survivors to sue their abusers.


