Bill Lee, father of renowned filmmaker Spike Lee, breathed his last on Wednesday morning

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Bill Lee, composer and father of Spike Lee, passes away x 00:00

Veteran jazz musician Bill Lee has passed away.

As per Variety, Bill Lee, father of renowned filmmaker Spike Lee, breathed his last on Wednesday morning. He was 94.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of death is not known at the moment.

The news was confirmed on Spike Lee's official Instagram where he shared a series of portraits of his late father captured by David Charles Lee. He also shared The New York Times obituary and the album art for his 1989 film "Do The Right Thing" score, which Bill Lee composed.

"My Father, BILL LEE Played Bass On BOB DYLAN'S Classic Song IT'S ALL OVER NOW,BABY BLUE On His Album BRINGING IT ALL HOME. This Morning May 24th My Father Made His Transition. Today Is Also The Birthdate Of BOB DYLAN. Today Is Also The Birthdate Of Jackson Lewis Lee Who Is The Son Of Tonya Lewis Lee And Me,Brother Of Satchel Lee,And The Grandson Of Daddy.Also Must Give Love To Our Sista TINA TURNER Who Left Us Today On This May 24th,2023. WHEW LAWD. What A Day. Da Lee Family Appreciations All Da,Your Heartfelt Condolences," Spike Lee wrote.

The late Lee also wrote the soundtracks for his son's first three feature films "She's Gotta Have It" (1986), "School Daze" (1988), and "Mo' Better Blues" (1990). He also scored an early Spike Lee short, "Joe's Bed-Stuy Barbershop: We Cut Heads," the first student film to premiere at Lincoln Center's New Directors/New Films Festival, in 1983.

Bill Lee and his son were estranged for some time in the mid-1990s due to differences over finances and family matters, putting an end to their film and music collaborations. In addition to Spike Lee, Bill Lee is survived by his wife, along with three sons and daughter, a brother and two grandchildren.

Also Read: Veteran actor Gerald Castillo passes away at 90

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever