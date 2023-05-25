Breaking News
Updated on: 25 May,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Veteran actor Gerald Castillo died at 90

Veteran actor Gerald Castillo passes away at 90
Veteran actor Gerald Castillo is no more.


Castillo died on May 4 at his residence in Houston. He was 90, The Hollywood Reporter reported.


The news of his demise was announced by Castillo's wife Dayna Quinn-Castillo.


Castillo is best known for portraying the father of Mario Lopez's A.C. Slater on the NBC sitcom Saved by the Bell. He also essayed the roles of Det. Michael Benedict on NBC's Hill Street Blues in 1987, Dr Herrara on CBS' Knots Landing in 1990 and Judge Davis Wagner on the ABC daytime soap General Hospital in 1992-94.

On the big screen, Castillo worked in Through Naked Eyes (1983), Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987), Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects (1989), Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990), State of Emergency (1994) and Above Suspicion (1995). He often portrayed a tough guy.

Fans of Saved by the Bell know him for his turn as Major Slater, a military man who was a strict but loving parent to A.C. He appeared on the comedy in 1989 and '92.

