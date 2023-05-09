Breaking News
Hoax or real? UK student behind threat to Salman
Former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away
Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO
Mumbai: BMC’s grand EV plan runs out of power
Mumbai: Leopard seen watching traffic go by in abandoned building near Royal Palms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai cops arrest actor Rakhi Sawants brother in cheque bouncing case

Mumbai cops arrest actor Rakhi Sawant's brother in cheque bouncing case

Updated on: 09 May,2023 06:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Rakesh Sawant was arrested on Sunday. He was produced before the metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri which remanded him to judicial custody till May 22, a police officer said

Mumbai cops arrest actor Rakhi Sawant's brother in cheque bouncing case

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai cops arrest actor Rakhi Sawant's brother in cheque bouncing case
x
00:00

Actor Rakhi Sawant's brother has been arrested in an old cheque bouncing case in Mumbai after a warrant was issued against him by a local court, police said on Tuesday.


Rakesh Sawant was arrested on Sunday. He was produced before the metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri which remanded him to judicial custody till May 22, a police officer said.




Also Read: NCB nabs smuggler with Rs 1.80 crore worth gold at Nagpur airport


A complaint of cheque bouncing was lodged against Rakesh Sawant by a businessman in 2020, following which he was arrested by the police. He was later released on conditional bail on assurance that he will return the money of the complainant, but he failed to do so, the officer added.

'Rakesh Anand Sawant is arrested after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court. He was produced before the court which remanded him to judicial custody,' he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra mumbai mumbai news mumbai police mumbai crime news India news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK