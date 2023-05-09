Mumbai cops arrest actor Rakhi Sawant's brother in cheque bouncing case

Rakesh Sawant was arrested on Sunday. He was produced before the metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri which remanded him to judicial custody till May 22, a police officer said

Actor Rakhi Sawant's brother has been arrested in an old cheque bouncing case in Mumbai after a warrant was issued against him by a local court, police said on Tuesday.

A complaint of cheque bouncing was lodged against Rakesh Sawant by a businessman in 2020, following which he was arrested by the police. He was later released on conditional bail on assurance that he will return the money of the complainant, but he failed to do so, the officer added.

'Rakesh Anand Sawant is arrested after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court. He was produced before the court which remanded him to judicial custody,' he said.

