Breaking News
Hoax or real? UK student behind threat to Salman
Former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away
Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO
Mumbai: BMC’s grand EV plan runs out of power
Mumbai: Leopard seen watching traffic go by in abandoned building near Royal Palms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra NCB nabs smuggler with Rs 180 crore worth gold at Nagpur airport

Maharashtra: NCB nabs smuggler with Rs 1.80 crore worth gold at Nagpur airport

Updated on: 09 May,2023 05:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

In an official statement, the NCB said, in pursuance of intensive operational activity and active intelligence, the NCB Mumbai intercepted an international gold smuggler along with 3.35397 kgs of gold at Nagpur airport. The person was coming from Saudi Arabia and was to handover the seized gold to another person

Maharashtra: NCB nabs smuggler with Rs 1.80 crore worth gold at Nagpur airport

The gold was smuggled in the form of gold paste. Pic/NCB

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: NCB nabs smuggler with Rs 1.80 crore worth gold at Nagpur airport
x
00:00

The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday said that it intercepted an alleged international gold smuggler at Nagpur airport and seized gold worth around Rs 1.80 crore from the suspect. 


In an official statement, the NCB said, in pursuance of intensive operational activity and active intelligence, the NCB Mumbai intercepted an international gold smuggler along with 3.35397 kgs of gold at Nagpur airport. The person was coming from Saudi Arabia and was to handover the seized gold to another person. However, due to heightened security and recent seizures of drugs and other prohibited items at Mumbai and other major international airports in the region, a plan was schemed to smuggle a consignment through any other international airport. 




The NCB said that based on the input, additional information was analysed gradually which led to infer that an Indian person working in Jeddah was to be tasked for the job. On 08/05/2023, specific information was figured out wherein the Indian person named A.Khan was identified who was returning from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Nagpur and accordingly his flight detail was also identified. Immediately, a team of NCB officials moved to the Nagpur airport and in the intervening night between May 8 and May 9, the Jeddah-Nagpur flight arrived.


Also Read: NCB seizes 1 kg of cocaine in Goa; two African nationals held

It said that the Nagpur customs department was requested to stop the person from leaving the airport. When searched by NCB Mumbai team, seven small white packets were found to be carefully stitched along the inner side of his jeans pants. When checked, a semi liquid paste of golden colour was recovered from each packet which the person A.Khan confessed to be gold paste. 

"Thorough search was made to ensure that no other illegal items were concealed. When all the gold paste material was extracted, it weighed a total of 3.35397 kgs. A.Khan was  a work permit based skilled labourer, electrician by profession and was employed in a Saudi Arabia based company for the last 3 years. The case was handed over to Nagpur customs for detailed investigation being a competent authority. The value of the seized property amounts to around Rs. 1.80 crore," an NCB official said.

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News Narcotics Control Bureau news nagpur India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK