Representational Pic

Mumbai: Police NOC not required for renting out flat, say city cops

Mumbai Police on Monday issued a general public notification and said that a police No Objection Certificate (NOC) was not required to rent out a flat or an apartment.

Mumbai Police also shared the process to furnish the details of the tenant.

In a public notification, the police said that the citizens can provide information about flat/house rent to Mumbai Police in the following ways -

- By applying online, or

- By submitting an application directly to the concerned Police Station, or

- By sending the application through a registered post to the concerned police station.

The police said that the online services have been provided to the citizens to furnish information to the Mumbai Police about the flat/house on rent within the limits of the Mumbai Police.

The police said that the OTP will be sent to the flat/house owner's contact number.

The address of the landlord and the address of the rented property should not be the same. The landlord and the tenant must ensure that the information provided here is true, the police said.

The police said that providing false information to the police is a punishable offence and it could invite legal action by the police against the concerned applicant/landlord if any discrepancy is found in the information provided.

The police said that the service is free of cost. If any person demands money or indulges in malpractices, it should be informed to the concern police station senior police inspector or senior officials of the police.

Mumbai Police had recently issued a routine preventive order for the owners of the property and for those looking to have a rental premises.

In the preventive order, the police said that whereas due to the situation prevailing in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, it is apprehended that subversive/anti-social elements may seek hideouts in the residential areas and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility with grave danger to human life and injury to private/ public property.

The order said that each landlord/owner/persons dealing in property business of any house/property which falls under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police Commissioner who has let/sub-let/rent out any accommodation to any person, shall immediately furnish the particulars of the said tenant/tenants online on the citizen portal on www.mumbaipolice.gov.in