Mumbai reports 28 Covid-19 cases, one death

Updated on: 08 May,2023 08:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The city is now left with an active caseload of 420 patients, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai on Monday reported 28 new cases of Covid-19 and one death related to the infection. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,296, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.


With the death reported on May 8, the death toll in the city reached 19,768, the health bulletin said.




A  54-year-old Male with comorbidities Hypertension (HTN) and Chronic Liver Disease (CLD) died during the day, it said.


The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 60 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,108.

Also Read: India sees decline in Covid-19 cases; reports 1,839 new infections in 24 hours

The city now has an active caseload of 420 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 1 and May 7 was 0.0057 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,54,642 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 516 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 12,867 days, as per civic data.

 

