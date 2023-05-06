Mumbai reports one death, 47 new Covid-19 cases

Mumbai is now left with an active caseload of 510 patients, the BMC said in a health bulletin

Mumbai on Saturday reported 47 new cases of Covid-19 and one death related to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

A 72-year-old man with comorbidity Chronic Lung Disease (CLD) died during the day, the BMC health bulletin said.

The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,220, the health bulletin said.

With the addition of death on May 6, the death toll in the city reached 19,767, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 117 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,42,943.

The city is now left with an active caseload of 510 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 29 and May 5 was 0.0067 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,52,959 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,316 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 10,099 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 176 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,67,342, as per the bulletin.

The deaths were reported in Kolapur and Ratnagiri districts respectively, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 1,876 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

487 patients discharged on May 6 taking the overall recovery count to 80,16,930 Covid-19 patients who have been discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent, the bulletin said.