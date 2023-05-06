Maharashtra reports 176 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

The state currently has 1,876 active cases, a state health department said in the bulletin

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 176 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,67,342, as per the bulletin.

The deaths were reported in Kolapur and Ratnagiri districts respectively, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 1,876 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

487 patients discharged on May 6 taking the overall recovery count to 80,16,930 Covid-19 patients who have been discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra had on Friday reported 299 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus, the state health department bulletin had said on Friday.

The fresh cases on May 5 took the overall infection tally to 81,67,166, as per the bulletin.

On Friday, 583 patients were discharged after full recovery.

Since January 1, 2023, 104 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 74.04 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age. 86 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities and 14 per cent did not have any comorbidity, the bulletin said.