India records 2,961 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 30,041

The death toll has increased to 5,31,659 with 17 fatalities, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data stated

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India recorded 2,961 Covid-19 infections in a day while active cases dipped to 30,041 from 33,232 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has increased to 5,31,659 with 17 fatalities, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

Following the new cases, the country's Covid-19 infection tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,67,250).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,05,550 and active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 299 new coronavirus infections and two deaths, the state health department said.

It took the caseload in the state to 81,67,166 and death toll to 1,48,534. There are 2,475 active Covid-19 cases in the state now.

As per the report, Mumbai circle reported the highest 171 cases followed by 58 cases in Pune circle, 44 cases in Nagpur circle, 10 cases in Kolhapur circle, eight cases in Nashik circle, five cases in Latur circle, two cases in Aurangabad circle and one case in Akola circle.

Pune and Mumbai circles reported single fatality each.

Since the start of the year, 104 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the state, and 74.09 per cent of the deceased were above 60 years of age and 86 per cent had comorbidities.

Maharashtra logged 2,189 new Covid-19 cases between April 29 to May 5, compared to 4,478 cases in the week between April 22 to April 28, 2023. Mumbai city on Friday reported 87 new cases.