Mumbai reports 87 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 581

Mumbai on Friday reported 87 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,173, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on May 5. The death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,766, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 135 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,42,826.

The city is now left with an active caseload of 581 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 28 and May 4 was 0.0072 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,51,598 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,519 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.The caseload doubling time is 9,263 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Mumbai had on Thursday reported 96 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,63,086, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,766, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

It was the fourth day in a row when the addition to the tally was below the 100-mark, with Wednesday seeing 67 cases and one death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The recovery count had on May 4 increased by 135 in the last 24 hours to reach 11,42,691, leaving the city with an active caseload of 629.