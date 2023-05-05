Mumbai: Parapet wall collapse left multiple people injured in Andheri West

The parapet wall collapse affected the basement, ground, and parts of the second and seventh floors, leading to three people getting injured

Tragedy struck the Silver Streak Apartment complex in Andheri West earlier today, as a part of the parapet wall on the second floor collapsed, causing injuries to multiple people. The incident was reported at 2:31 PM on May 5, 2023, and was reported by the BMC's Municipal Fire Brigade.

The parapet wall collapse affected the basement, ground, and parts of the second and seventh floors, leading to three people getting injured. The injured were quickly rushed to the Anjuman Hospital in a private vehicle before the fire brigade could arrive at the scene. The fire department arrived soon after and removed the precariously hanging portion of the wall with the help of JCBs and bamboo.

The area near the building was immediately cordoned off by the police and ward staff as a precautionary measure. BMC's MFB, Police, 108 Ambulance, and Ward staff were quickly mobilized to the location.

The names of the injured have been identified as Nanadini Saravade, Diwanjali Aarole, and Sofiya Khan, all aged between 16 and 17 years. They were reported to be in stable condition and are currently being treated at Cooper Hospital.

An update was reported at 6:12 PM on the same day, which stated that two more injured persons had been admitted to the Anjuman Hospital. The injured were identified as Shaukat Ansari, aged 23 years, and Aman Shahu, aged 16 years. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for regular safety checks and maintenance of buildings to prevent such mishaps in the future. The authorities have assured the public that they will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.