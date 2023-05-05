Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat: IIT Bombay to host 45 youngsters from Punjab as part of 'Yuva Sangam' campaign

The delegates from Punjab will arrive in Mumbai on Sunday, May 7 and are scheduled to stay on the IIT B campus till May 12

To kick off the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) 'Yuva Sangam' campaign, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will host 45 youngsters from the Dr B.R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) - Jalandhar, Punjab, from Sunday. In exchange, a team of 45 students from Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu will visit NIT Jalandhar as part of the programme.

During this time IIT Bombay will carry out activities to promote a sustained and structured exchange in the areas of culture, traditions, tourism and even cuisine while sharing best practices with the students from Punjab.

While the 45 students from here (35 from Maharashtra and 10 UTs) will leave for Punjab on May 12 for the next five days

Of the team of students going to Punjab under EBSB 22 are girls and 23 are boys.

The agenda includes the promotion of tourism, tradition, technology advancement, and intercultural exchange. The youngsters will receive a multi-faceted introduction to five main topics during their visits: Paryatan (tourism), Parampara (traditions), Pragati (development), Prodyogik (technology), and Paraspar Sampark (people-to-people connections).

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme of the Government of India aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different states/UTs through the concept of state/UT pairing.

During their visit to Mumbai, the 45 students from Punjab will be meeting the Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais for an interaction session at Raj Bhavan on May 9. The delegates will be accompanied by Chairman AICTE Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director of IIT Bombay Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Registrar IIT Bombay Shri Ganesh Bhorkade, Consultant-EBSB Shri Surendra Naik.

"The students will be taken on a Heritage walk around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus. Besides, this they will be visiting the Bombay Stock Exchange, Gateway of India, Vidhan Sabha, Kanheri Caves and other places of interest. They will also be taken to some of the impressive infrastructures in Mumbai like the Bandra Worli Sea-link," said Prof. Deepak Marla, Department of Mechanical Engineering - IITB while addressing media on Friday.

He added, " The visiting students will also be provided popular Maharashtrian cuisine in the hostels they will be staying in. Also, they will get to participate in various sports and cultural activities organised at the IIT B campus during their stay."

A statement issued by IIT Bombay in the evening stated: " The Yuva Sangam programme, launched by the Prime Minister of India, aims to strengthen people-to-people connections and build empathy among youth nationwide. It envisages the participation of 1000 youngsters from 23 States and UTs of India. Maharashtra has been paired with Punjab. 35 youth from Maharashtra and 10 from Dadra-Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu will travel to NIT Jalandhar during May 12-19, 2023."