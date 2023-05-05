Breaking News
BREAKING: NCP commmittee resolution rejects Sharad Pawar's resignation as party chief
Thane: Probe ordered, private firm may lose asylum contract
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar firm on decision to step down, says Jayant Patil
Mumbai: 25-year-old loses leg trying to board running train
Mumbai: MNS singing Gujarati tunes?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi to visit France attend Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour

PM Modi to visit France, attend Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour

Updated on: 05 May,2023 03:23 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

PM Modi has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Parade in Paris

PM Modi to visit France, attend Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic/ AFP

Listen to this article
PM Modi to visit France, attend Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour
x
00:00

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend this year's Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14 in Paris this year.


PM Modi has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Parade in Paris.



According to the official statement, an Indian armed forces contingent will participate in the Parade alongside their French counterparts.


PM Modi's visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries, the official statement read.

Also Read: BJP manifesto for Karnataka 'development-centric': PM Modi

India and France defend the goals and tenets of the United Nations Charter, which serve as the cornerstone of collaboration between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region, and share a vision for peace and security, particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific

This historic visit of PM Modi will also deliver common initiatives in order to respond to the key challenges of our time, including climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and will be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India's G20 Presidency, the official statement added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
PM Modi narendra modi India news national news india france

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK